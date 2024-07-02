Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $23,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $94.67. 940,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,336. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $95.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

