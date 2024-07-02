Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,836,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $316.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.22. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $319.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

