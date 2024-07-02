Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,472,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. 205,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

