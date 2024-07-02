Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $183.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,021. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

