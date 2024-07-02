VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,509,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $38,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 879,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 101,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR remained flat at $25.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 81,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,437. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

