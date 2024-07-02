VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 124,546 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. 2,025,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,903. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

