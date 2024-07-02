Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $172.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.74. The stock had a trading volume of 782,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.35 and its 200 day moving average is $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

