UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $5.78 or 0.00009199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and approximately $1.02 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00118202 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,103,887 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,106,097.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.8024089 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $958,035.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.