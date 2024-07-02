United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $134.96 and last traded at $135.27. 576,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,030,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average is $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

