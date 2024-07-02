United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $134.61. 1,005,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,579. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

