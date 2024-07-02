Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Shares Down 9.3%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83.
Uniper SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Green Generation, Flexible Generation, and Greener Commodities. The Green Generation segment operates emission-free electricity generation facilities, including hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar power plants.
