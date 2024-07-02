Ultra Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $39.70 million and $775,793.46 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,929.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.92 or 0.00617205 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00046588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00071797 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001307 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10387159 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $763,699.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

