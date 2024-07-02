UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) PT Raised to $300.00

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $289.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.98 and its 200 day moving average is $216.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $290.13.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 193.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

