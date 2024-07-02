UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 221.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in UFP Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CJS Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 9.6 %

UFPT stock traded up $25.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,488. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.05. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $290.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

