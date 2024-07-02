Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Increased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 0.6% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,465,000 after buying an additional 446,904 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.36. 1,225,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

