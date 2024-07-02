TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,700 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 558,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,847.0 days.

TUI Price Performance

TUI stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.