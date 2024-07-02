TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRX. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

