tru Independence LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,542,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,820 shares of company stock valued at $37,639,038 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.13. 674,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.24. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $302.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

