tru Independence LLC Sells 4,010 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2024

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGFree Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after acquiring an additional 72,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,881,000 after acquiring an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,887,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,866,000 after acquiring an additional 105,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,653,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,153,000 after acquiring an additional 114,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.98. The company had a trading volume of 288,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,406. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.