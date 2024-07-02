tru Independence LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Shell comprises approximately 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after acquiring an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 800,365 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,132,000 after purchasing an additional 793,136 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 7,154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 785,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 774,792 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. TD Securities raised their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shell Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.85. 1,414,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,598. The stock has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

