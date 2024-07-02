tru Independence LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $583.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $539.46 and a 200-day moving average of $516.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

