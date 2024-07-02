tru Independence LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $96.54. 1,422,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,272,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

