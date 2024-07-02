TRON Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and approximately $275.06 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000670 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,192,091,566 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

