Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TENT opened at GBX 66.14 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.08. Triple Point Energy Transition has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of £66.15 million, a PE ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.27.

About Triple Point Energy Transition

Triple Point Energy Transition plc invests in energy system projects in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It focuses on investments in low carbon decentralised energy generation, energy storage and distribution, and onsite energy generation and low carbon consumption. The company was formerly known as Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc and changed its name to Triple Point Energy Transition plc in August 2022.

