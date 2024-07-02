Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up approximately 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Boot Barn worth $20,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $32,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after buying an additional 182,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,207.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 132,889 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,813. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $134.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

