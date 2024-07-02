Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Addus HomeCare accounts for 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Addus HomeCare worth $21,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 235,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,508. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average is $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

