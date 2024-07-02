Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 774,639 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 774,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,868,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,416,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average of $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

