Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 41,800 BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned 1.02% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLOA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000.

NASDAQ CLOA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.66 and a 1 year high of $52.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2604 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

