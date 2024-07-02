TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 6.2 %

TXMD opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.