TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 6.2 %
TXMD opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.35.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
