The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 263,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 149,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.39.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.59. 1,350,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,532,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $111.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

