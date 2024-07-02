The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Progressive has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progressive to earn $12.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $209.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

Progressive Company Profile



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

