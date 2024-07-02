The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,265.0 days.
North West Price Performance
Shares of NNWWF traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004. North West has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.
About North West
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than North West
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.