The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,265.0 days.

Shares of NNWWF traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. 473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004. North West has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

