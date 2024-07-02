The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sagimet Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Sagimet Biosciences has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.