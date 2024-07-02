The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after acquiring an additional 892,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,972,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day moving average is $198.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.