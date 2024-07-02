TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Up 0.5 %

TFI International stock opened at $145.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TFI International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in TFI International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.