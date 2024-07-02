TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,791,720.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 378,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $1,791,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,457,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $64,116.00.

TELA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,644. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 346,628 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

