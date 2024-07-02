Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 7%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) was down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 431,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 668,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNGX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $878.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $557,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,633.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,970. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,812,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 205.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 247,234 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after buying an additional 564,971 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

