T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Stock Position Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.95% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. 8,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,758. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59.

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

