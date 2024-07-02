Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 185,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,000. American Century Quality Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

Get American Century Quality Preferred ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:QPFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,466 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

About American Century Quality Preferred ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2046 dividend. This is an increase from American Century Quality Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.