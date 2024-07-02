Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,885,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,130,000 after purchasing an additional 365,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,766,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,649,000 after purchasing an additional 243,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 918,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 371,543 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. 963,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,740. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

