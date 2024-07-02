Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 8.99% of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 2,565.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,018,000.

Get iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF alerts:

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:STLG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,933 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85.

About iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.