Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGEB. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 186,294 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.