Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. 9,878,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,091,578. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

