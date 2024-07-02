Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $535.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $574.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.47.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

