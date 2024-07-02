Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 146,991 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 146,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,588,000. Arch Capital Group makes up about 2.3% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

