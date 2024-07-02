Supreme (LON:SUP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.14), with a volume of 1331121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.26).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Supreme’s previous dividend of $1.50. Supreme’s payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a report on Tuesday.

Supreme Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.67. The company has a market capitalization of £196.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,126.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Supreme

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

