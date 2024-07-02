Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,879,700 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 11,135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,933.2 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPUF remained flat at $1.99 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

