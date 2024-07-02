Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,879,700 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 11,135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,933.2 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPUF remained flat at $1.99 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.
Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile
