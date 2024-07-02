Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Trimmed by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,691. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.19. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.