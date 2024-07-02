Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $72.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Stride alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LRN

Stride Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.28. Stride has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth $60,385,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.