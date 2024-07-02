STP Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $81.08 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. STP has a total market capitalization of $81.08 million and $2.74 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0433038 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $16,236,886.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

